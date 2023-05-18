Thursday, May 18, 2023
Robber killed in ‘encounter’: Police

Our Staff Reporter
May 18, 2023
SIALKOT    -    In Sialkot police station Motra area, dangerous rob­ber involved in serious inci­dents of robbery and daco­ity was killed due to the exchange of fire.

According to the police spokesperson, around 05:30 this morning, three armed robbers on a motorcycle snatched Rs75,000 from Ashiq Ali at gunpoint near Ruby Foam Factory in the limits of Motra policesSta­tion and ran away.

On receiving the call of the incident on 15, SHO Motra police alongwith the team chased the robbers, on chas­ing near Shah Badshah Dar­bar the robbers started firing directly at the police team.

The police team immedi­ately adopted a defensive strategy and fired a few shots under self-defense and warned the accused to arrest them.

A few minutes later, when firing from the opposite di­rection stopped, the police searched ahead with light of a torch and saw that one of the robber had been shot dead from the firing of his accom­plice, while the rest of the ac­cused had escaped by taking advantage of darkness.

The deceased robber had been identified as Yaseem son of Mehmood, resident of Noor Shah Sahiwal, who had a record of several incidents of robbery and dacoity.

The police have shifted the body to the hospital after tak­ing necessary action, while the police teams are busy to arrest the escaped robbers.

