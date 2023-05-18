RPO promotes 43 ASIs, 45 head constables to next rank

RAWALPINDI- As many as 43 assistant sub-inspectors and 45 head constables of the Rawalpindi Division police were promoted to the next ranks based on their performance and service record by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

According to him, RPO also issued the promotion orders of the police officers. He said a special board consisting of district police officers from all four districts Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi of the division was formed under the leadership of RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali for the promotion of the officials. On the recommendation of and scrutiny by the board, the promotion orders of the officials were issued, he said. RPO, while congratulating the promoted officials, said that the process of timely promotion in the force will continue as per the directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. He said that all the officers have been promoted to the next rank based on their service record and performance.

He said that the responsibilities of newly promoted police officers have doubled and they should perform their duties with dedication to ensure the provision of justice to the citizens.

The board made its recommendations after checking the excellent service record and the data of all the officials. Based on these recommendations, 45 head constables were promoted to the post of ASI, while 43 ASIs were promoted to the post of sub-inspector.