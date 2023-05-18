Thursday, May 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

RPO stresses for timely promotion of cops

APP
May 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN     -    Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Wednesday stressed that timely promotion of employees is imperative to improve work performance.

“Departmental promotion is a basic right of every employee that is recognition of their hard work and excellence,” said the RPO while addressing the ceremony held here in honour of police officers promoted from Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) to Sub-Inspector (SI) rank.

The members of the departmental promotion committee including DPOs of Dera, Tank and South Waziristan, and DSP Legal also graced the occasion.

Afridi issued promotion orders for 19 ASIs to the post of Sub-Inspector.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023