RPO stresses for timely promotion of cops

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Wednesday stressed that timely promotion of employees is imperative to improve work performance.

“Departmental promotion is a basic right of every employee that is recognition of their hard work and excellence,” said the RPO while addressing the ceremony held here in honour of police officers promoted from Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) to Sub-Inspector (SI) rank.

The members of the departmental promotion committee including DPOs of Dera, Tank and South Waziristan, and DSP Legal also graced the occasion.

Afridi issued promotion orders for 19 ASIs to the post of Sub-Inspector.