Thursday, May 18, 2023
Rupee sheds 44 paisas against dollar

Rupee sheds 44 paisas against dollar
May 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD- Pakistani rupee witnessed 44 paisas devaluation against US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 285.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 284.96. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 292 and Rs 296, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.27 to close at Rs. 309.20 against the last day’s closing of Rs. 310.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 2.08, whereas a decrease of Rs. 2.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs. 354.85 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs. 356.97. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 12 paisas each to close at Rs. 77.72 and Rs. 76.10, respectively.

