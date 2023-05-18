SA Speaker asks MQM-P, GDA to remove PTI’s Opposition Leader

KARACHI-Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on Wednesday hinted at taking stern action against the lawmakers particularly those belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for constantly remained ‘absent’ and remarked that ‘the absentees had no right to be member of the Assembly. The PTI members had not been attending the Sindh Assembly session that since the violent incidents in Lahore and other cities of the country on 9th May.

The Speaker pointed to the vacant seats of PTI members and said that if these people were not coming, they should be de-notified. “They have no right to be member of the Assembly and should be de-notified.”

Speaker Durrani also suggested other opposition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance to bring their opposition leader. “Leader of opposition is one of the very main slots but it is vacant,” the Speaker deplored and PTI dissident members Karim Bakhsh Gabol to sit on opposition leader’s seat

“You should sit on the seat of the opposition leader as it has been vacant for many days,” he told to Gabol.

At first, the PTI dissident member hesitated but when the Speaker said that he had a desecration to allow anyone to sit anywhere in the house, Gabol took the opposition leader’s seat. “Welcome acting leader of opposition,” the Speaker said and added that Gabol was acting leader of opposition till the house got permanent one. Speaking on the occasion, Gabol condemned the violent activities after Imran Khan’s arrest and demanded action against the perpetrators. “The incidents that took place in the past days, the attack on the Corps Commander’s House are very shameful and condemnable. When I joined the PTI, I didn’t mean to join a terrorist organization,” he added

Gabol said that he would never go ever go against Pakistan and its Army. “Being a Sindhi, I have never been a part of a terrorist organization. No country can run without an army,” he said. He said that said that those who were involved in ‘terrorism’ on 9th May might still be given relief, demanding action against each and everyone involved.

38 robbers killed in 2023

Separately responding to a call attention notice Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that 38 dacoits had been killed while 172 other injured in encounters in 2023 so far. He said that 800 FIRs had also been lodged. Chawla said that Police was trying to control street crime and the situation had improved considerably. Sarwat Fatima of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in her call attention notice maintained that snatching cases were increasing day by day in Karachi. She asked the provincial government what steps were being taken to control the menace?

Meanwhile, the Assembly unanimously passed a resolution moved by PPP’s Saleem Baloch and Heer Soho to pay rich tribute to prominent historian and writer Gul Hasan Kalmati for his valuable services. Salim Baloch said that Gul Hasan Kalmati will always be remembered in the history of Sindh. He said that those who loved the land of Sindh had always been remembered.

Legislation

Separately, The Isra University Bill, (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed once again as the bill was sent back by the Governor Sindh. Two other bills The Sindh Contract Appointments (CPS-01 to CPS-05) Bill, 2023 and The Sindh Contract Appointments (CPS-06 to CPS-08) Bill, 2023 were introduced and sent to standing committee.

Later, the house was adjourned to Friday.