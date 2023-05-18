Saifullah Abro dispels rumours of leaving PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Abro has vehemently denied rumors circulating in the media regarding his departure from the party.

In a statement issued today, the PTI leader condemned the dissemination of false news about his political affiliations and vowed to pursue legal action against those responsible.

Reacting to the baseless claims, Senator Saifullah Abro clarified that there is no truth to the reports suggesting his intention to leave the PTI. Denouncing the rumors as mere fabrications, he emphasized that he remains an ardent member and committed supporter of the party.

Expressing his disappointment with the spread of false information, the PTI senator affirmed his determination to take legal action against those involved in perpetuating these rumors.