Thursday, May 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Saifullah Abro dispels rumours of leaving PTI

Saifullah Abro dispels rumours of leaving PTI
Web Desk
12:18 AM | May 18, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Abro has vehemently denied rumors circulating in the media regarding his departure from the party.

In a statement issued today, the PTI leader condemned the dissemination of false news about his political affiliations and vowed to pursue legal action against those responsible.

Reacting to the baseless claims, Senator Saifullah Abro clarified that there is no truth to the reports suggesting his intention to leave the PTI. Denouncing the rumors as mere fabrications, he emphasized that he remains an ardent member and committed supporter of the party.

Expressing his disappointment with the spread of false information, the PTI senator affirmed his determination to take legal action against those involved in perpetuating these rumors.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023