Seven arrested at marriage party over public complaint

MUZAFFARGARH - Seven persons including two dancers were arrested at a wedding ceremony over a public complaint at Mauza Dabbi Shah in Daira Deen Panah police area of Kot Addu, police said on Wednesday.
A police team led by ASI Muhammad Nawaz reached the ceremony venue and arrested two dancers and five marriage party attendants including Asif Iqbal, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Ramzan, and Ishaq.
However, bridegroom Faizullah Sandeela escaped immediately after noticing the arrival of the police team.
The seven persons were put behind bars and a case was registered against eight including the bridegroom under provisions of the marriage function act 2016.
The arrests were made during Tuesday-Wednesday midnight when dancers were performing with music in the play.
SHO Daira Deen Panah Malik Yasin Chan said, the raid was conducted on the complaint and it was the police’s duty to ensure the safety of the people and to enable them to live in peace.
INTER-PROVINCIAL ROBBERY GANG BUSTED
Local police busted an inter-provincial robbery gang and recovered hefty cash, arms, goods and cattle.
According to police, a special team was constituted under the supervision of DSP to arrest Saddam’s gang involved in multiple cases of robbery, theft and coercion.
Later after the successful raid, the police arrested the gangs’ members including the ring leader, Saddam alias Sadami caste Naech, r/o Mukul Hudir, Asif akias Asifi, caste Naech r/o Mukul Hudir, Mudassar alias Mudasari caste Makool r/o Bunday Shah, Mukhtar alias Mukhtiari caste Aarein r/o Tibi Aarein and Haider caste Aarein r/o Tibi Aarein.
Two solar plates, two motorbikes, nine goats, a Peter engine, an electric motor, a five-bore ranged pistol with 15 bullets and total cash worth Rs4,016,000 were recovered from all of the accused. DSP Ejaz Hussain Bukhari said that the gang was traced through modern technology.