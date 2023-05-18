Seven arrested at marriage party over public complaint

MUZAFFARGARH - Seven persons including two dancers were arrested at a wedding ceremony over a public complaint at Mauza Dabbi Shah in Daira Deen Pa­nah police area of Kot Addu, police said on Wednesday.

A police team led by ASI Muhammad Nawaz reached the ceremony venue and ar­rested two dancers and five marriage party attendants including Asif Iqbal, Muham­mad Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Ramzan, and Ishaq.

However, bridegroom Fai­zullah Sandeela escaped im­mediately after noticing the arrival of the police team.

The seven persons were put behind bars and a case was registered against eight in­cluding the bridegroom under provisions of the marriage function act 2016.

The arrests were made dur­ing Tuesday-Wednesday mid­night when dancers were per­forming with music in the play.

SHO Daira Deen Panah Ma­lik Yasin Chan said, the raid was conducted on the com­plaint and it was the police’s duty to ensure the safety of the people and to enable them to live in peace.

INTER-PROVINCIAL ROBBERY GANG BUSTED

Local police busted an in­ter-provincial robbery gang and recovered hefty cash, arms, goods and cattle.

According to police, a spe­cial team was constituted un­der the supervision of DSP to arrest Saddam’s gang involved in multiple cases of robbery, theft and coercion.

Later after the success­ful raid, the police arrested the gangs’ members includ­ing the ring leader, Saddam alias Sadami caste Naech, r/o Mukul Hudir, Asif akias Asifi, caste Naech r/o Mu­kul Hudir, Mudassar alias Mudasari caste Makool r/o Bunday Shah, Mukhtar alias Mukhtiari caste Aarein r/o Tibi Aarein and Haider caste Aarein r/o Tibi Aarein.

Two solar plates, two mo­torbikes, nine goats, a Peter engine, an electric motor, a five-bore ranged pistol with 15 bullets and total cash worth Rs4,016,000 were recovered from all of the accused. DSP Ejaz Hussain Bukhari said that the gang was traced through modern technology.