SEZ for Mandi Bahauddin district announced

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for In­dustries and Commerce SM Tanvir Wednesday announced the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mandi Bahauddin district. He also directed the authorities con­cerned for immediate execu­tion of the project to benefit lo­cal businessmen. According to Punjab Industries Department’s spokesman here, the minister was talking to business commu­nity at Mandi Bahauddin Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry. SM Tanvir highlighted the posi­tive impact of this initiative on grassroots industrial growth in Mandi Bahauddin, Lala Musa, Kharian, Jhelum, Gujrat, and Wazirabad. He anticipated in­creased industrial growth and investments, leading to new employment opportunities. SM Tanvir mentioned plans to enhance Mandi Bahauddin CCI role in boosting Basmati rice exports. He pledged support for the development of a theme park and the strengthening of the women’s chamber of commerce & industry. Mandi Bahauddin Industrial Estate would be revitalized and a dedicated desk would be estab­lished at the DC office to assist industrialists, he added.