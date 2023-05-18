Shamyl Hussain’s half-century gives Pakistan U19 T20 win

LAHORE-Shamyl Hussain’s half-century and Arafat Minhas’ quick-fire 41 guided Pakistan U19 to a four-wicket win over Bangladesh U19 in the solitary T20 match at the Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Wednesday.

According to information made available here, the win means Pakistan U19 take the four-day, one-day series and T20 series trophies home. Chasing 160 to win at eight runs an over, the tourists lost player of the one-day series Shahzaib Khan in the first over for nought. Opening batter Shamyl Hussain was joined by captain Saad Baig and the pair knitted 41 runs for the second wicket. At the departure of Saad (24, 16b, 3x4s, 1x6) in the sixth over, Mohammad Tayyab Arif (16, 19b, 1x4) stitched a 41-run partnership for the third wicket with Shamyl.

Following Tayyab’s wicket in the 12th over and Pakistan U19 still requiring 71 to win from 51 balls, left-handed Shamyl was joined by another left-hander Arafat Minhas. The pair added 56 runs for the fourth wicket off just 33 balls. Over the course of the partnership, Arafat scored 41 off 22 balls, smashing seven fours and one six. Shamyl, on the other hand, continued t0 keep one end intact and brought up his maiden half-century on the tour. He was dismissed on the last ball of the 19th over, scoring 67 off 49 balls, hitting seven fours and one six. The tourists chased down the target on the first ball of the final over with four wickets in hand. For Bangladesh U19, Iqbal Hossain Emon took three wickets for 23.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Bangladesh U19 managed to score 159 for five in 20 overs. Opening batter Jishan Alam top-scored for his side with a 26-ball 52, which included five fours and four sixes. For Pakistan U19, Ahmed Hussain bagged two wickets for 25 from three overs.