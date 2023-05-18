Sindh govt mulling over a crop insurance scheme for small landholders

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Wednesday said the provincial government was mulling over a crop insurance scheme for small landholders to ensure their financial assistance in case of loss due to natural calamities.

The Chief Secretary while presiding over a meeting in this regard said that the vagaries of climate change had badly affected the agriculture sector in Sindh and farmers have suffered heavy financial losses due to rains and floods in the previous year. The crop insurance was imperative for protecting small landholders from financial loss occurring in a result of climate change and natural calamities, he maintained and added that the government wanted that small farmers get financial help in case of losses in natural calamities.

Secretary Agriculture Ijaz Ali Mahesar, CEO National Insurance and others participated in the meeting that was briefed about a project regarding the crop insurance of the farmers of the province. Rajput instructed the Secretary of Agriculture to devise such a comprehensive insurance model that does not burden small farmers in consultation with National Insurance, Sindh Insurance, and other insurance companies. The insurance model would be presented in the provincial cabinet, he added.