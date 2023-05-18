Three candidates to contest by-polls in NA-108

FAISALABAD - Three candidates would contest by-election in Na­tional Assembly Constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) which has been rescheduled to be held here on May 28, 2023.

A spokesperson of Election Commission in a statement on Wednesday said that Farrukh Habib of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Saj­jad Akhtar Qadri of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Khurram Shehzad of Pakistan Nazri­yati Party (PNP) would contest by-polls in NA-108 where total 511,587 voters including 273,032 males and 238,555 females were exercise their power of vote in favor of their favorite candidate.

He said that Election Commission had estab­lished 354 polling stations, 558 polling booths for men and 526 booths for women.

He said that 281 polling stations were declared most sensitive and 41 were sensitive, whereas 32 stations were normal in this constituency. Around 354 presiding officers, 1,084 assistant presiding officers and 1,084 polling officers would perform duty in NA-108, he added.