TLP announces 'Save Pakistan' march from Monday

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Wednesday announced Karachi-to-Islamabad ‘Save Pakistan’ march from Monday (may 22) and urged its workers to get ready for the ‘historic march’.

TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi said in a press release that he was saddened to see how the “entire system was being sacrificed at the altar of the ego of a few”.

He blamed both the government and the opposition for the chaos in the country.

“An organised and unbridled campaign against the national institutions only proves incompetence of the ruling elite. Egotism, arrogance and incompetence had ruined, and is further ruining, the state by causing collapse of the system.

Everyone knows how the current ruling elite came into power and had destroyed the economy: no segment of society has been left unaffected by the disastrous policies that the government is following. The economic conditions are deteriorating by the day. It necessitates efforts by all concerned to save the country and the TLP will be on the roads on Monday,” the press release quoted Rizvi as saying.