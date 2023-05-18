Thursday, May 18, 2023
Two killed, one injured in firing incident

Our Staff Reporter
May 18, 2023
SARGODHA    -    Two persons were gunned down, while another injured in fir­ing incident here near General Bus Stand Sargodha- Faisala­bad Road. Satellite Town police said here on Wednesday that Muhammad Ashiq (63), his son Muhammad Wasim (35) and their companion Muhammad Umair (39), all residents of Chak No 39 NB, were traveling on car. They stopped their vehicle near general store to buy some eatables, when some unidenti­fied armed motorcyclists appeared and opened fire at them. Consequently, Ashiq and Wasim died on the spot, while Umair sustained serious bullet injuries. Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the victims to civil hospital for medico-legal formalities. Further investigation was under way.

