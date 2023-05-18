Use of artificial intelligence will bring positive change in Railways: Arshad Salam Khattak

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways has said that the use of modern technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data analytics will bring positive change in Pakistan Railways. While addressing at a SAP Inspiration Day Conference, CEO Railways said that SAP system will ensure transparency and accountability in business transactions adding that the institution has already started E-Procurement through paperless Tendering which will enhance customer satisfaction.

CEO Railways said that despite limited resources, Railways has been trying its best to provide quality service to its passengers and customers. Adopting SAP system will enhance the service quality of the institution.

The conference was also attended by the principal officers of Railway Headquarters and senior officials of Railways Ministry.