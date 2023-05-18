Using “Artificial Intelligence” (AI) wisely  

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most trending topics of discussion nowadays. Some consider it a gateway to a new age, while others foresee its detrimental consequences.

I believe that the term “Artificial Intelligence” itself denotes its limitations. While it can serve as a substitute for human intelligence to a large extent, what it can never replace, I believe, is the “wisdom” of a human mind. This is where, in my opinion, our true power lies.

Most of us simply do not know the difference between “intelligence” and “wisdom”. Some of us use these two words interchangeably. Have we ever wondered that the opposite of “wise” is “foolish” and not “unintelligent”? Therefore, it can be inferred that a person can be intelligent yet foolish at the same time! Whereas an intelligent person, for example, can solve problems involving mathematics, it requires wisdom to understand the practical applications of math. Thus, it can be stated that “wisdom” is somewhat superior to “intelligence”. But what does it mean to act wisely?

In my opinion, any action that benefits us and those around us can be regarded as one based on “wisdom”. When it comes to “Artificial Intelligence”, I propose that it should be employed for the progress, ease, and comfort of the human race at large. Moreover, “wisdom” here would also mean that technology is controlled by us and not the other way around. To illustrate, let’s take the example of smartphones (and other similar gadgets). Being addicted to them or too much dependent on them means that these gadgets control our minds.

To sum up, Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be harnessed for the collective good of all and our dependency on it should be limited. With these two things in mind, any technology or invention can result in a promising future for us. I believe “wisdom”, in its true spirit, is when it has its roots in both goodness and liberty (freedom from reliance). The day we become “wise” this way is when we will truly “evolve”, and a breakthrough such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) will lead to real, and not “artificial”, advancement of the human race.

SYED ZOHAIB RIZVI,

Lahore.