Thursday, May 18, 2023
Wind-dust, thunderstorm rain expected in KP, Pothohar region, ICT, GB & Kashmir

Web Desk
9:58 AM | May 18, 2023
Wind-dust and thunderstorm rain are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad , Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Hailstorm is also likely at few places during the forecast period.

However, Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad and Gilgit twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta and Muzaffarabad seventeen and  Murree eleven  degree centigrade.  

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar and Jammu while cloudy and chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm in Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and  Anantnag thirteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh four, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla twelve degree centigrade.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1684383995.jpg

