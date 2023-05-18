Young man dies of consuming expired medicine

SHIKARPUR-A young man died after consuming an expired medicine of fever in Khanpur area of Shikarpur on Wednesday. According to police, a young man who was suffering from fever took medicine. But the medicine was expired. As soon as he took it, his condition deteriorated. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors gave him first aid and referred him to a Karachi hospital. But the youth could not survive and died on his way to the hospital. The heirs of the deceased said that they did not know that the medicine was expired. They saw the expiry date later when the youth had taken it and his condition worsened.