Zimbabwe Select beat Pak Shaheens by 24 runs

LAHORE-Zimbabwe Select beat Pakistan Shaheens by 24 runs in the first one-day of the six-match series here at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday. This was Pakistan Shaheens’ first loss on the tour after they won both four-day matches.

According to information made available here, after being put into bat by Pakistan Shaheens captain Imran Butt, the fast bowlers (Aamir Jamal, Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani) made sure they exact the best out of the wicket as the hosts were 64 for five in 13.2 overs. At that moment, Ryan Burl and Clive Madande got together and added 90 runs for the sixth wicket. Burl (69, 68b, 6x4s, 2x6s) and Madande (34, 55b, 3x4s), lifted Zimbabwe Select to 234 before the hosts were bowled out.

For Shaheens, right-arm fast Aamir bagged four wickets for 35 runs in eight overs – his best figures in List-A career. Left-arm pacer Hamza ended-up with three for 37 in 10 overs, while Dahani took two wickets for 42 in 7.3 overs. Shaheens had a bumpy start to the run chase as they lost three wickets for 29 runs in the seventh over with Imran (6, 15b, 1x4), Saim Ayub (8, 9b, 1x4) and Mohammad Huraira (3, 10b) getting out to right-arm fast Tendai Chatara.

Vice-captain Hussain Talat and Kamran Ghulam got together and the pair stitched a 48-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take score to 77 before Hussain (29, 25b, 4x4s, 1x6) fell to Wellington Masakadza. Kamran (42, 64b, 5x4s) was next to go with Shaheens reeling at 106 for five in 23.2 overs. At that crucial juncture of the match, Haseebullah and Mubasir Khan got together and the pair knitted 60 runs for the sixth wicket. Wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah who struck century in the second four-dayer got dismissed for 45 off 63 deliveries, which included five boundaries.

The departure of Mubasir (49, 68, 5x4s) in the 46th over put an end to Shaheens chances in the match as the tourists were bowled out for 210 in the 47th over. For Zimbabwe Select, Chatara was the most successful bowler, taking five wickets for 37 from nine overs. Left-arm spinner Masakadza grabbed three wickets for the winning team. Both sides will play the second one-day at the same venue on 19 May.