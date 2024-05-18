13th JCC meeting of CPEC to be held on May 24

ISLAMABAD - The meeting of 13th Joint Cooperation Committee of China Pakistan Economic Corridor will be held on May 24, it is learnt reliably here.

It has been agreed that JCC meeting will be conducted virtually and it will revolve around formalisation of all the 11 Joint Working Groups of CPEC, the establishment of the Joint Working Group on security of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with new mandate/scope, and Main Line-1 (ML-1), official source told The Nation.

Both Pakistan and China are serious regarding the second phase of CPEC, which they are likely to kick-off during the next JCC, the source said.

The meeting of the JCC will be held on May 24, with security of the Chinese working in Pakistan, and ML-I will be on top of the agenda, the source said.

Pakistan will propose the increase of number of active Joint Working Groups on CPEC from the existing 5 to 11. Currently only five CPEC JWGs are active, while the remaining are idles or none active, the source said. Beside, expansion in the scope of the existing JWG has also been proposed.

Regarding security, the source said that a new joint working group has been proposed with much active role and enlarged scope. Under the proposal new scope of the security JWG will be discussed in the meeting, which will enables the transfer of surveillance and technical support from china.

Similarly, ML-I is also on the top of the agenda and positive response from China will be considered a positive gesture for the Chinese interest in Phase-II of the CPEC.

The mode of financing will be discussed in the next meeting. Various mode of the financing for ML-I is under consideration which includes loans, soft loans, BOT based, and PPP mode. China was insisting the approval of re-modified PC-I of the ML-I, and it has been decided to approve it from the relevant forums.

The meeting of the Central Development Working Party held last week to consider re-modified PC-1 worth Rs1,923,264.864 million for upgradation of Pakistan Railway’s existing Main Line-1 (ML-1) and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian had deferred the approval and will now consider it in the next CDWP meeting to be held next week.

Several new growth corridors will be proposed for adding to the scope of CPEC, which includes livelihood enhancing corridor, innovation corridor and green Corridor.

Similarly, Multidimensional Belt and Road Connectivity Network have also been proposed for the next JCC meeting, which includes open economy, practical cooperation, green development, scientific innovation, people-to-people exchange, integrity and compliance between both the countries.

A long-term phase of CPEC 2025-2030 will be discussed during the next JCC.

The source said that Kohala Power Project, Azad Pattan, Gwadar Power Plant, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), and re-alignment of Thakot-Raikot Section of KKH (241km) will also be on the agenda of the meeting.