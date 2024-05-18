14 of family die as truck falls into gorge

As many as 14 members of a family died and 12 other people were injured when a truck they were travelling by fell into a gorge on Saturday.

Rescue sources said the family of labourers was on its way to Khushab from Bannu and met with the tragic accident when brakes of the vehicle failed. The truck veered off the road and fell into a gorge.

They said five women were among the deceased.

The deceased and injured were shifted to Nowshera THQ hospital. The dead bodies will be handed over to the family after legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the loss of lives. She directed the authorities concerned to provide best possible treatment to the injured.