2-day Int’l Law Summer School held by IPRI

ISLAMABAD - A two-day International Law Summer School was conducted by the ‘Law Chair’ of the Islam­abad Policy Research Institute (IPRI). The theme was “International Organizations as Regulators: Pakistan’s Experience,” and it was a part of a se­ries of international law events for the year aimed at building international legal capacity amongst young legal practitioners in Pakistan, said a news release issued here. The speakers provided their insight on areas of international law that are rel­evant globally and are also of pressing concern for Pakistan’s current legal and geopolitical situation.

Special stress was laid on the responsibility for regulating state actions at the global level and evaluating the functioning and work of these insti­tutions with regards to Pakistan’s experience. Ma­ham Naweed, Chair of International Law at IPRI, introduced the course work and stressed the need for out-of-the-box thinking on critical issues of lawfare while dealing with national issues on the global front. The panel of distinguished speakers’ included Dr. Sikandar Ahmad Shah, Sarah Bilal, Malik Sikandar Hayat, Dr. Faiza Ismail, Dr. Aneel Salman, and Dr. Shehryar Sikandar Hamid. A ses­sion was dedicated to the United Nations Security Council, and the lecture revolved around the theme of international peace and security. The speaker also discussed Pakistan’s experience with the Se­curity Council and its stance on global issues.

Another session revolved around GSP+, its struc­ture, mandate, and workings, and Ms. Sarah Bilal outlined the tough conditions that Pakistan has to meet in order to sustain its GSP+ status. The role of the International Criminal Police Organization enlightened the audience regarding INTERPOL, explaining it also from the perspective of Paki­stan. The emphasis was laid on the importance of international cooperation and the channels of out­reach. The discussion on the World Trade Organi­zation, FATF, and the International Monetary Fund drew immense interest from the students, who put across their state of mind on the evolving situation and as to how Pakistan can make inroads for at­taining economic sustainability and progress.