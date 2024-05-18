2 persons killed, 4 injured in separate incidents

Rawalpindi/islamabad - As many as two persons died in separate incidents of stabbing, and falling from rooftop while three others suffered bullet injuries by firing of dacoits and police, and hitting with train in different localities of twin cities, informed sources on Friday.

Police along with Rescue 1122 and other emergency services shifted the dead bodies and other injured persons to nearby hospitals for postmortem and medical treatment, they said. According to sources, Golra police have found body of a man from E-12 Sector and moved it to PIMS for post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Salam who was murdered by slashing his throat with a sharp knife, they said.

They added the deceased was said to be working in a cargo service while Gorla police have registered a case against unknown killers and began investigation. Also, a man died after falling from rooftop of a mosque near Khanna bridge, according to sources.

They said the body of man was shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 for autopsy. A police officer said that the man was fleeing after stealing tabs from a mosque when he suddenly fell down from rooftop and died on the spot.

In Rawalpindi, a young boy got wounded critically after being hit by a speeding train near Mareer Chowk and was moved to hospital by Rescue 1122. The victim was identified as Mubashir.

On the other hand, the street crime is up in various areas of Rawalpindi with no police action against the gangs of robbers and dacoits. In Sadiqabad, a gang of four armed dacoits stormed at a tandoor and made the two naanbais hostage on gunpoint at Ghazali Road at 6am on May 17.

The dacoits shouted at the naanbais to give up cash or else they would shoot them dead. The dacoits snatched Rs 40000 from naanbais and opened indiscriminate firing when the naanbais showed resistance. Resultantly, two naanbais namely Sardar Azmat Rashid and Sardar Rahat Rashid suffered critical bullet injuries into head, legs, knee and in the chest and were moved to Benazir Hospital for medical treatment.

The four armed dacoits managed to flee after committing crime. Police lodged FIR against the fleeing dacoits while CPO Rawalpindi taken notice of the incident directing SP Rawal Division to arrest the culprits involved in heinous crime. Similarly, two dacoits riding on a motorcycle snatched mobile phone from a young body at Committee Chowk on Murree Road and fled from the scene.

The incident occured within limits of Police Station Waris Khan. In yet another incident, police managed to arrest a suspected dacoit in injured condition near Palm City and shifted him to hospital for cure.

According to police spokesman, a police team was busy in snap checking in limits of PS Airport when they stopped four suspects riding on two motorcycle for checking. The suspects opened firing on police.

The police reteliated and shot and injured a suspected criminal whereas three others managed to flee from the scene. Police moved the maimed suspect to hospital for medical treatment. The detained suspect was wanted by police in an attack on police. CPO appreciated the efforts of Airport police.