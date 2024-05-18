25pc increase in losses of DISCOs during 7 months of FY 2023-24

ISLAMABAD - The under recoveries and losses of DISCOs were 25 percent higher during the first seven months of fiscal year 2023-24, mostly ruled by the caretaker regime, as compared to the same period of the previous fiscal, while the circular debt has climbed to Rs2.635 trillion during the time.

Although the accumulation of circular debt of power sector had slowed down from Rs373 billion during July to January period of FY 2023 to Rs325 billion during the same period of FY 2024, the circular debt has increased from Rs2.626 trillion to Rs2.635 trillion during the period official documents available with The Nation reveal.

The main contributor of the circular debt is the payable to IPPs, followed by amount parked in PHL and government owned Generation Companies (GENCOS) to fuel suppliers.

The total payables to IPPs reached Rs1760 billion in July to January months of FY 2024, reduced by Rs8 billion from Rs1768 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal. Payable of GENCO’s to fuel suppliers increased to Rs111 billion during seven months of the fiscal year from Rs93 billion during the same period last year. However, there was no change in the amount parked in PHL.

The DISCOs losses/inefficiency had increased to Rs86 billion during July to January of FY 2024 from Rs69 billion, similarly DISCOs under recoveries also jumped to Rs198 billion from Rs170 billion during the period. It is worth to note that six out of the first seven months of the ongoing fiscal year was ruled by the caretakers, who had launched the anti-theft drive, however instead of bringing positive result it had negative impact on the recoveries and losses/efficiency of the Discos.

The receivables from K-Electric reached to Rs356.9 billion till January 2024, the documents reveal.