5Es Framework to serve as blueprint for Pakistan’s development trajectory: Experts

ISLAMABAD - 5Es Framework will serve as blueprint for Pakistan’s development trajectory, according to experts. The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives organized the “Pakistan Development Summit”, that focused on the 5Es Framework: “Road Map to a Trillion Dollar Economy by 2035.”
The summit brought together leading experts from various fields to deliberate on the effective implementation of a comprehensive framework for economic growth and development. The 5Es Framework is poised to guide Pakistan’s developmental path. Experts believe it will serve as a blueprint for putting the country on a sustained growth trajectory.
Muhammad Awais, Sector Specialist for Private Sector Development and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, emphasized the importance of enhancing exports through high-value products and services and attracting global value chains in an interview with Gwadar Pro. He said successful economies like China, Bangladesh, and South Korea have thrived by adopting an export-led growth model.
The garment industry of Bangladesh has seen double-digit growth for the last three decades, which has turned around their economy, developed human capital, and improved productivity. While moderating the Exports Working Group at the Pakistan Development Summit, he said, “Pakistan must transform by focusing on productivity, compliance with standards, development of human capital, ensuring product diversification and brand development, improving policies for SMEs, and strengthening innovation-driven enterprises.”
He added, “Moreover, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan should facilitate domestic exporters in emerging product lines, their standards, and guide them into targeted exhibitions. This way, our export market can be enhanced, and it will attract foreign investment through joint ventures and brand equity.” Muhammad Anil Iqbal, a Financial Sector Specialist supporting this initiative, said Pakistan has historically relied heavily on imports. However, under the 5Es Framework, the government and the Ministry of Planning have shifted focus to prioritize increasing exports—a welcome development. Boosting exports is crucial for the country’s overall development, he said.“In the social sector, Pakistan’s 5Es Framework emphasizes serving the growing population by providing accessible, high-quality healthcare. Additionally, framework includes training programs and scholarships for the youth,” outlined Dr. Rafi Kakar, Member of the Social Sector, from PC. The 5Es Framework, provided by govt, offers a tangible pathway for economic revival in five priority areas: exports, e-Pakistan, environment and climate change, energy and infrastructure, and equity and empowerment.