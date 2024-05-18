Agri equipment given to farmers at 60pc subsidy in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Under the anti-smog programme of Chief Minister Punjab, a lucky draw ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall Sialkot Fort for providing agricultural equip­ment to farmers at 60 percent subsidy. Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Reve­nue Muhammad Iqbal were special guests. Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Rana Qurban Ali Khan and Assistant Director (AD) Agricultural Engineering Muzamal Chand were also present. According to a handout, 353 farmers had applied for Super Seeder/Pak Seeder under the Chief Min­ister Punjab special programme; out of them, 328 lucky farmers’ names were announced. To every farmer selected by lucky draw, a total subsidy of Rs810,000 would be given on Super Seeder/Pak Seeder worth Rs1,350,000. Meanwhile, all 45 ap­plicants for rice shedders were selected. The Pun­jab government will give a subsidy of Rs315,000 for each rice shedder worth Rs525,000.

SIALKOT AC URGES COLLECTIVE ACTION FOR ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anam Babar of Si­alkot took a firm stance on environmental respon­sibility during her address to farmers, their repre­sentatives, and revenue officers. She emphasised the detrimental effects of pollution, particularly smog, on our environment and urged every indi­vidual in society to take proactive steps in ensur­ing its preservation. In her directive, she instructed revenue officers, agricultural department staff, and officials to educate farmers about the importance of responsibly disposing of wheat residue after harvest, emphasising the negative impact of burn­ing it on environmental pollution and soil fertility. Prior to Assistant Commissioner Babar’s address, Clean and Green Programme Chairman, Ashfaq Na­zar, stressed the crucial role of trees in combating smog, pollution, and climate change. He highlighted how trees serve as natural filters, cleansing water and soil, while also mitigating erosion and stabilis­ing landscapes. Notable figures including Sarfaraz Nawaz, Mian Zahid, Musa Ashfaq, Ahmed Hussain, Chaudhry Afzal, Mukhtar Ahmed, and Mirza Abdul Shakur were among the attendees. Following the speeches, a smog awareness rally, chaired by As­sistant Commissioner Anam Babar, commenced from the Revenue Rest House to District Kachari Chowk Sialkot, symbolising a united front in the fight against environmental degradation.