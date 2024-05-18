Saturday, May 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ali Pervaiz sworn in as minister of state

Ali Pervaiz sworn in as minister of state
Agencies
May 18, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -   Member of the National As­sembly Ali Pervaiz took the oath of the office of Minis­ter of State here on Friday. President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to Ali Pervaiz in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Finance Minister Muham­mad Aurangzeb, parlia­mentarians, and notables from different walks of life. Ali Pervaiz was elected as MNA from NA-119 con­stituency of Lahore on the ticket of the Pakistan Mus­lim League-N in the recent­ly held by-election.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1715923455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024