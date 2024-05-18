Ali Pervaiz sworn in as minister of state

ISLAMABAD - Member of the National As­sembly Ali Pervaiz took the oath of the office of Minis­ter of State here on Friday. President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to Ali Pervaiz in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Finance Minister Muham­mad Aurangzeb, parlia­mentarians, and notables from different walks of life. Ali Pervaiz was elected as MNA from NA-119 con­stituency of Lahore on the ticket of the Pakistan Mus­lim League-N in the recent­ly held by-election.