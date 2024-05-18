Saturday, May 18, 2024
Art is important for youth: D.C Larkana

APP
May 18, 2024
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   Deputy Commissioner of Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has said that imparting ar­tistic training to the youth is the most important need of the time, with this they can get better employment. He expressed these views in his office on Friday while pre­siding over a meeting with the principals of learning centers under the manage­ment of Stewta. In the meet­ing, the Regional Director of Stewta and other officials gave a briefing to the Dep­uty Commissioner Larkana about the affairs and prob­lems of their organization. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Larkana di­rected the officials to pro­vide the necessary facilities to the centers of Stewta, the district administration will provide all possible support to solve the problems of the centers. Principals of 20 centers of Stewta including Larkana and other related officials were participated. 

