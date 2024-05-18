Saturday, May 18, 2024
ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omar Cheema in hate speech case

ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omar Cheema in hate speech case
Agencies
May 18, 2024
Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema, in a case of blocking roads and delivering a speech against institutions. The court directed the both accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each for availing the relief of bail. ATC Judge Arshad Ja­ved announced the verdict on post-arrest bail peti­tions of the accused, upon completion of arguments by the parties. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid and others over blocking roads near Sher­pao Bridge and delivering a speech against institu­tions, during May-9 riots. Meanwhile, the court ad­journed hearing of post arrest bail petitions by Dr Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema in four cases, including torch­ing of the PML-N office in Model Town and Shadman Police Station, till May 23 and sought record of cases.

Will try to finish trials against PTI workers in June: ATC Judge Sipra

Agencies

