ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omar Cheema in hate speech case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema, in a case of blocking roads and delivering a speech against institutions. The court directed the both accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each for availing the relief of bail. ATC Judge Arshad Ja­ved announced the verdict on post-arrest bail peti­tions of the accused, upon completion of arguments by the parties. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid and others over blocking roads near Sher­pao Bridge and delivering a speech against institu­tions, during May-9 riots. Meanwhile, the court ad­journed hearing of post arrest bail petitions by Dr Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema in four cases, including torch­ing of the PML-N office in Model Town and Shadman Police Station, till May 23 and sought record of cases.