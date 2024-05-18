Saturday, May 18, 2024
Attack on Pakistani students: Pakistan summons top official of Kyrgyz Embassy

Attack on Pakistani students: Pakistan summons top official of Kyrgyz Embassy
Web Desk
6:49 PM | May 18, 2024
National

Pakistan on Saturday summoned the higher official of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Islamabad to address recent violent incidents in Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern over reports of attacks on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan.

Director General Aizaz Khan conveyed Pakistan's concerns and stressed the government's ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of the citizens in Kyrgyzstan.

Pakistani authorities are in constant touch with Kyrgyz partners, who have pledged to investigate the incidents and punish those liable.

The Pakistani embassy in Kyrgyzstan also established an emergency helpline, assisting affected students and families.

Ambassador Hasan Ali Zaigham is actively engaging with Kyrgyz officials, and medical aid has been provided to injured Pakistanis.

Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the safety and security of its citizens worldwide. The unrest arose from a dispute between local and foreign students in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, resulting in attacks on Pakistani student hostels. Such incidents resulted in injuries to several students. 

Web Desk

National

