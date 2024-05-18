Badge pinning ceremony held at Safe City

ISLAMABAD - A ceremony was held at Safe City Islamabad to honor the promotion of nine officers of Islamabad police, informed police spokesman on Friday. The event was organized by the CPO Safe City/Traffic in recognition of their exemplary dedication and commitment to their duties. The newly promoted officers were acknowledged and congratulated by CPO Safe City/ Traffic and DSP Safe City. Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the process of departmental promotions is currently underway within the Islamabad Police. The CPO Safe City/ Traffic, in line with this initiative, organized the prestigious ceremony to honor the promotion of nine officers. The promoted officers include one Inspector, four Sub-Inspectors and four Assistant Sub-Inspectors, who belong from wireless staff and Traffic Police. Addressing the officers during the ceremony, the CPO Safe City/ Traffic emphasized the increased responsibilities that accompany their new ranks. He highlighted the clear directives issued by the IG Islamabad to ensure that promotions continue to be granted for all vacant positions. The CPO Safe City/ Traffic expressed that their well-deserved promotions are a testament to their hard work and unwavering efforts. With their elevation in rank, they have been entrusted with greater responsibilities than ever before.