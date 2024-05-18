Badge pinning ceremony held at Safe City

ISLAMABAD - A ceremony was held at Safe City Islam­abad to honor the pro­motion of nine officers of Islamabad police, in­formed police spokesman on Friday. The event was organized by the CPO Safe City/Traffic in recogni­tion of their exemplary dedication and commit­ment to their duties. The newly promoted officers were acknowledged and congratulated by CPO Safe City/ Traffic and DSP Safe City. Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the process of de­partmental promotions is currently underway with­in the Islamabad Police. The CPO Safe City/ Traffic, in line with this initiative, organized the prestigious ceremony to honor the promotion of nine officers. The promoted officers in­clude one Inspector, four Sub-Inspectors and four Assistant Sub-Inspectors, who belong from wireless staff and Traffic Police. Addressing the officers during the ceremony, the CPO Safe City/ Traffic em­phasized the increased re­sponsibilities that accom­pany their new ranks. He highlighted the clear di­rectives issued by the IG Islamabad to ensure that promotions continue to be granted for all vacant po­sitions. The CPO Safe City/ Traffic expressed that their well-deserved pro­motions are a testament to their hard work and unwavering efforts. With their elevation in rank, they have been entrusted with greater responsibili­ties than ever before.