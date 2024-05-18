Bidaya Finance selects Temenos, Systems Limited for its digital financing transformation in KSA

LAHORE - Bidaya Finance’s commitment to digitally transform its operations is deeply rooted in its mission to provide innovative and reliable financial solutions to its clients. With a vision to enable a brighter future for individuals and businesses, Bidaya Finance has embarked on a journey to offer modern, scalable, and secure financing products and services.
Utilizing Temenos Core and Digital Banking (Infinity) platform, Bidaya Finance seeks to streamline its backend operations and drive digital transformation for a seamless customer front end journey. This platform will also enable Bidaya Finance to facilitate digital loan origination journeys through various digital channels, enhancing accessibility and convenience for its customers. Furthermore, Systems Limited will be providing comprehensive support to Bidaya Finance by leading a complete infrastructure and third-parties’ systems implementation, leveraging on modern and scalable platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift.