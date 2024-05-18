Saturday, May 18, 2024
Bidaya Finance selects Temenos, Systems Limited for its digital financing transformation in KSA

May 18, 2024
LAHORE   -   Bidaya Finance’s commitment to digitally transform its opera­tions is deeply rooted in its mis­sion to provide innovative and reliable financial solutions to its clients. With a vision to enable a brighter future for individuals and businesses, Bidaya Finance has embarked on a journey to of­fer modern, scalable, and secure financing products and services.

Utilizing Temenos Core and Digital Banking (Infinity) plat­form, Bidaya Finance seeks to streamline its backend opera­tions and drive digital transfor­mation for a seamless customer front end journey. This platform will also enable Bidaya Finance to facilitate digital loan origination journeys through various digital channels, enhancing accessibility and convenience for its custom­ers. Furthermore, Systems Limit­ed will be providing comprehen­sive support to Bidaya Finance by leading a complete infrastructure and third-parties’ systems imple­mentation, leveraging on modern and scalable platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift.

