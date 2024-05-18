Bilawal concerned over violent incidents against Pakistani students in Bishkek

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed concern over the violent incidents against Pakistani students in Bishkek.

In his statement, Bilawal said Pakistan government must ensure provision of all kinds of support and assistance to Pakistani students in Bishkek.

He said Ministry of Foreign Affairs should take steps to protect Pakistani students in Bishkek. He said the Pakistani embassy should ensure communication with students and provision of correct information to their families.

"Our youth are ambassadors of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan. We should observe patience and responsible character in difficult situations," he said.

The PPP chairman said Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan were two brotherly Islamic countries. "Kyrgyzstan is the second home of Pakistanis, the people of both countries have always been enthusiastic about mutual friendly relations," he said.

Bilawal further said the bilateral relations of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan based on mutual respect and cooperation were tested in every season. "I am sure the government of Kyrgyzstan will always take care of the Pakistanis on its land as it takes care of its own citizens," he said.