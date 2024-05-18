Bodies of 3 including newborn found

FAISALABAD - Three people, including a newborn, were found dead in different areas of the city during the last 24 hours. According to a police report, an elderly man was found dead from the Millat Road area in the limits of Millat Town police. A newborn was found dead near a water course of Chak No 210-RB in Khurrianwala police precinct. Another body was found from Street No 8, Nigehbanpura area of Sargodha Road police station. All three bodies were yet to be identified. Po­lice have removed all to the mortuary of a hospital.