Saturday, May 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bodies of 3 including newborn found

Our Staff Reporter
May 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   Three people, including a newborn, were found dead in different areas of the city during the last 24 hours. According to a police report, an elderly man was found dead from the Millat Road area in the limits of Millat Town police. A newborn was found dead near a water course of Chak No 210-RB in Khurrianwala police precinct. Another body was found from Street No 8, Nigehbanpura area of Sargodha Road police station. All three bodies were yet to be identified. Po­lice have removed all to the mortuary of a hospital.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1715923455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024