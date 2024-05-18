British high commissioner visits Remington Pharmaceuticals factory

LAHORE - Ms Jane Marriott CMG OBE, the es­teemed British High Commission­er to Pakistan, visited Remington Pharmaceuticals factory in Lahore yesterday. She was welcomed by Dr Abdul Q. Khokhar, chairman of Remington Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Khokhar emphasized the signifi­cance of her visit, highlighting the deep-rooted and enduring rela­tions between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, built on trust, co­operation, and shared values.

Remington Pharmaceuticals, led by Chairman Dr. Abdul Q. Khokhar, stands as a beacon of commit­ment to advancing healthcare through innovative, quality-driven products. With a staunch focus on research and development, Rem­ington proudly presents a diverse portfolio of medicines tailored to address a wide spectrum of health­care needs. Operating within a cutting-edge manufacturing facil­ity spanning, meticulously adher­ing to current Good Manufactur­ing Practices (cGMP), Remington sets an unparalleled standard for excellence. The international rec­ognition garnered by Remington not only underscores its unwav­ering dedication to global health standards but also solidifies its position as a pioneer in the phar­maceutical landscape. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality assurance and adher­ence to international benchmarks, Remington Pharmaceuticals con­tinues to earn widespread acclaim.