CM Maryam directs measures for land record digitalisation

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued directives to implement concrete measures for the digitalization of land records across the province.

Presided over a crucial session focused on Board of Revenue reforms, CM Nawaz received a comprehensive briefing on the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) project.

During the session, officials from the Punjab Land Record Authority and Management of State Land provided insights into the project's business plan and execution strategies.

The digitalization of land records under the PULSE project is being undertaken with the support of the World Bank.

This ambitious initiative aims to digitize all land records in Punjab on an owner-based system, marking a significant step towards transparency and efficiency in revenue management.

Key highlights from the briefing include the categorization of land properties into clear, and disputed categories, denoted by green, yellow, and red respectively.

Each buyer will be assigned a unique property number, streamlining legal processes and reducing complications associated with property transactions.

The implementation of a transparent partition of land and parcel document system will enhance the transparency and fairness of revenue management.

The digitalization process will also simplify the Record of Rights (Fard) and property transfer system, ensuring accessibility and efficiency for citizens.

In a move to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, the government plans to introduce services such as overseas property transfer, mutation, registration, and e-survey.

CM Maryam Nawaz has underscored the importance of swift action and collaboration among relevant departments to expedite the digitalization of land records.

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, chief secretary, P&D chairman, SMU head and other officials attended the session.