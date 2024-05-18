CM orders recovery of stolen idols, other valuables from Ramapir Temple

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday took notice of the theft of idols and other valuables from the “Rama Pir” temple in Tando Adam and has sought a report from concerned authorities.

According to statement issued here from CM House, Shah directed the IG Police to recover all stolen goods in­cluding idols and submit him report forthwith. Murad Ali Shah said that no high-handedness to the minori­ties would not be tolerated.

CM also directed the IG Sindh to submit a progress report regarding the recovery of the child abducted three days ago from Pano Aqil. He also sought a report regarding recov­ery of the abductees in the last three day. Murad Ali Shah also directed to enhance Police patrolling in Karachi and other areas where crime rate is high. The IG Police was told to send details of the operation being carried out in Katcha areas of the province to CM Secretariat.

PEOPLE’S BUS SERVICE TO BE LAUNCHED FROM SUKKUR TO LARKANA, KHAIRPUR: SHARJEEL

The Sindh Senior Minister for In­formation, Transport & Mass Transit and Excise, Taxation, and Narcot­ics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon chaired a high-level meeting of the Transport Department here on Fri­day. Secretary of Transport Asad Za­man, Sindh Mass Transit Authority MD Kamal Hakeem Dayo, and other officials participated in the meeting.

The Sindh Senior Minister Shar­jeel Inam Memon said that the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari is to connect the tehsils with the district headquarters. ‘We are considering bringing the scheme under this vision.’ He said that under the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, people’s bus service will be started from Sukkur to Larkana and Sukkur to Khairpur.