Commissioner imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal embankments

LARKANA - The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phul under section 144 under CrPC through notification is­sued by the provincial gov­ernment, on Friday imposed a ban of tractor-trolleys for lifting sand(reti) from the rice canal passing through the mu­nicipal limits of the city, for a period of 120 days( 3 months) with immediate effect.

According to the notifica­tion, it had been widely re­ported that tractor-trollies were carrying sand from vari­ous locations of the rice canal passing through the munici­pal limits of Larkana, causing damages to the canal embank­ments, edges of roads on left and right banks of the canal.

The apprehension was on the rise and that if the tractor-trollies were not restricted, it would cause damage to the ca­nal structure and any untoward incident may happen. Any vio­lation of the order invites action under section 188 PPC. All the concerned SHOs have been au­thorized to take action and reg­ister FIRs against the violators.