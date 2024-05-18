Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC

HYDERABAD - A comprehensive and multi-fac­eted strategy has been devised in Sanghar to handle the antici­pated monsoon rains. Relevant departments have been instruct­ed to ensure proper drainage arrangements, clean rain drains and maintain pumping machines in working condition.

Additionally, a District Control Room will be established in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to monitor the situation during the rains. Deputy Commissioner/Chairman of the District Disas­ter Management Authority Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja on Fri­day chaired a meeting to review these arrangements. All district officers attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner stated that the district administration has completed all necessary preparations in advance of the expected monsoon rains, and ef­forts to ensure timely drainage of potential rainwater are ongo­ing across all talukas. Moreover, pumping machines are in work­ing order to facilitate timely drainage from low-lying and urban areas.

The DC instructed health de­partment officials to ensure the presence of doctors and para­medical staff in hospitals and the availability of necessary medicines, while mobile medi­cal teams will be dispatched to areas potentially affected by the rains, and measures will be taken to prevent heat waves. He directed the all talukas ad­ministration to maintain close coordination with the district administration and promptly report any emergencies. Fire brigade vehicles should also be kept in operational condi­tion and control rooms will be established in each taluka un­der the supervision of assistant commissioners, he directed.

The DC also instructed all mu­nicipal and town committees, as well as UC secretaries, to con­duct mosquito killer spray im­mediately after the rains.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commission­er Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, SSP Sanghar Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, Captain Abdul Wahab from the Pakistan Army and officials from all relevant departments.