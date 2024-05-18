Continuing Narrative of Nakba

Since the dawn of the 20th century, the Palestinian struggle has been characterized by profound sorrow, epitomized by the Nakba of 1948, a defining moment reshaping the Palestinian trajectory. Often referred to as “the great catastrophe,” the Nakba stands as a stark testament to the immense suffering endured by Palestinians during the establishment of the state of Israel. This pivotal event resulted in the forced displacement of over 800,000 Palestinians, the destruction of countless villages, and the fracturing of families, leaving enduring wounds that span generations.

In the aftermath of the Nakba, Palestinians have endured decades of systemic oppression, human rights abuses, and violent confrontations. The occupied territories, particularly Gaza and the West Bank, have become focal points of this ongoing struggle, marked by discriminatory policies, land seizures, and relentless military actions. The blockade on Gaza has exacerbated humanitarian crises, plunging its populace into dire circumstances due to shortages of essential goods.

Furthermore, Israel’s persistent expansion of settlements, in defiance of international law, has deepened the division of Palestinian lands and undermined prospects for a viable Palestinian state. Despite widespread condemnation, substantive efforts to hold Israel accountable have been lacking, perpetuating a cycle of impunity.

Nakba Day serves as a solemn reminder of Palestinian resilience, honoring the memory of those who have suffered and reaffirming the call for justice and freedom. It implores humanity’s conscience to stand in solidarity with those enduring oppression and dispossession.

The commendable initiative by the University of Karachi to convene a rally and seminar in support of Palestinians amplifies the chorus of solidarity across borders. It underscores an unwavering commitment to justice and human rights, resonating with the ethos of collective action and shared humanity.

As May 15th approaches, let us reflect on the poignant acts of solidarity witnessed at the University of Karachi. Join us as we prepare to march united, amplifying our steadfast demands for justice and compassion for the Palestinian people. Drawing inspiration from past events like the Protest Walk for Peace and Justice led by our esteemed faculty, we rally to mobilize students and civil society once more. Building on the International Solidarity Conference for Palestine, where leaders from diverse nations reaffirmed their commitment to stand alongside Palestine, our resolve only grows stronger. Let us echo our unwavering determination as we persist in championing academic freedom and human rights, condemning the ongoing crisis in Gaza. As May 15th approaches, let us unite to renew our resolve in addressing injustices and shaping a future where peace and dignity prevail for all.

DR. INTIKHAB ULFAT,

Karachi.