Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has participated in the Pakistan-China Business Roundtable conference, engaging in discussions with representatives from Chinese associations, chambers of commerce, and business enterprises.

The focus was on enhancing economic collaboration and strengthening trade ties between Pakistan and China, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar appreciated the role of Chinese companies in the development of the first phase of CPEC.

He emphasised the importance of B2B linkages for the second phase of CPEC and encouraged Chinese enterprises to leverage Pakistan’s business-friendly policies and market access.

He highlighted investment opportunities in Pakistan, focusing on the Special Investment Facilitation Council’s (SIFC) role in aiding international investors.

He underscored the importance of fostering synergies, particularly in the industrialization of Special Economic Zones, for mutually beneficial, win-win cooperation.

“Pakistan offers significant business opportunities, particularly in agriculture, IT, and labour-intensive industries.

“Our pro-business policies, economic growth, and one-window facilitation mechanism provide an ideal environment for investment,” he stated.