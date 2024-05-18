DG RDA directed Enforcement Squad to initiate action against endorsements

RAWALPINDI - The Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza on Friday instructed the Enforcement Squad RDA to take strict action against encroachments in the city. According to the spokesperson of RDA, the enforcement squad RDA will take strict action against illegal constructions and encroachments violating Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020. He said that the DG RDA has directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to continue taking strict actions against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear or discrimination. The DG RDA has also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey regarding fee and charges for approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, completion maps, approval of building plans and regularize all illegal residential commercial buildings in the controlled area, he added.