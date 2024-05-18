Saturday, May 18, 2024
DIG appreciates performance of outgoing SSP Hyderabad

APP
May 18, 2024
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Raz­zak Dharejo Friday appre­ciated the outgoing SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh for his good perfor­mance during his stint as the city’s police chief. In a letter of appreciation issued here, the DIG stated that at a meeting on May 15 he had evaluated the performance of all the nine SSPs posted in as many districts in Hyder­abad Police Range. “Your performance was evaluated and it showed your excel­lent supervision and profes­sional skills to maintain the writ of the law,” reads the letter. The DIG mentioned that during Shaikh’s tenure 68 gangs of outlaws were busted, 119 encounters oc­curred, 23 suspected out­laws were shot dead and 102 were injured in addi­tion to the arrest of 3,286 accused or wanted suspects. 

APP

