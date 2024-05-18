District admin issues route permit for public transport to enhance security

ISLAMABAD - The district administration has issued a route permit for public transport along Constitution Avenue in a move aimed at enhancing accessibility and addressing transportation challenges in Islamabad’s Red Zone.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon spearheaded this initiative, marking a significant step towards facilitating government employees and citizens navigating through the area.

Recognizing the pressing need for efficient public transportation services, Deputy Commissioner Memon has taken proactive measures to alleviate the commuting woes faced by employees of key government offices and citizens residing in the Red Zone. By authorizing a designated route for public transport on Constitution Avenue, Memon aims to streamline commuting and ensure convenience for all stakeholders.

This strategic decision is poised to benefit employees working in prominent government institutions such as Parliament House, Supreme Court, High Court, and other significant offices situated within the Red Zone.

By introducing accessible public transport options, Deputy Commissioner Memon aims to enhance

mobility and ease the daily commutes of individuals traversing through the heart of the capital city.