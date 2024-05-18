Saturday, May 18, 2024
Eight National Assembly security officials suspended

Web Desk
6:58 PM | May 18, 2024
National

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has suspended eight security officials after entry of unauthorised people in parliament.

The speaker also directed the sergeant at arms to conduct a probe against the suspended officials.

Sources said the security officials were deputed at the main gate and allowed some people without cards to enter the building.

The unauthorised people came close to parliamentarians and tried to have pictures with them.

Minister Khwaja Asif also complained to the speaker about the incident. 

