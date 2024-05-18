Saturday, May 18, 2024
EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or face fine

Agencies
May 18, 2024
Brussels, Belgium   -   The EU on Friday told Microsoft to hand over internal documents or face fine as it examines generative AI risks on the company’s search engine Bing ahead of elections. The EU has identified generative artificial intelligence as one of the main threats to elections being held across the 27-country bloc June 6-9. Brussels in March pressed Bing, alongside several big digital platforms including Google Search, TikTok and YouTube, about action they have taken to mitigate AI risks. But Microsoft did not respond to a request for more details about “specific risks stemming from Bing’s generative AI features, notably ‘Copilot in Bing’ and ‘Image Creator by Designer’,” the European Commission said. The US tech behemoth now has until May 27 to provide “internal documents and data”. If Microsoft fails to do so, the EU could impose fine of up to one percent of the company’s total annual income, or of its global turnover, and periodic penalties up to five percent of its average daily income or daily worldwide turnover.

Agencies

