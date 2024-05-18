Evolving landscape of automation & digitisation

We live in a world defined by one constant – “Change”.
As everything around us is affected by it, so is our business landscape, the aim of today’s business fraternity is to anticipate this Change in the future and act today. Organizations of all sizes, in order to be profitable and more importantly “relevant”, are aiming to streamline their business process so they can adapt change swiftly and with the least disruption.
This phenomenon has fueled the adoption of technology to cater to this change. The conversation surrounding automation and digitization has become increasingly pertinent, transformative forces reshaping organizational landscapes, driving efficiency, and enhancing competitiveness.
The evolution of automation and digitization is also propelled by the ever-growing complexities of organizational operations. As companies expand and processes multiply, there is a heightened demand for systems that can handle increased workloads effectively. This drive for efficiency, control, and scalability has led to the widespread adoption of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, which serve as the backbone of modern organizational operations.
However, the ambit of this transformational pivot extends beyond the basic implementation of ERP systems. Organizations must leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, Analytics and Machine integration to enhance their operational capabilities, drive revenue growth, and reduce costs. In the presence of so many technological options available, the question arises that how businesses decide the approach to automation beyond the basic ERP. The answer lies in the “Internal Needs assessment” which must happen on the go. Companies need to continuously identify specific pain points within their operations and implement targeted solutions to address them.
For example, the automation of invoice management processes has revolutionized how companies handle procurement and accounts payable, leading to significant time and cost savings. Advancements in technology, such as the integration of sensors and IoT devices, are enabling organizations to automate previously manual tasks with unprecedented accuracy and speed. For instance, asset maintenance operations can now be streamlined using sensor data to predict equipment failures and schedule proactive maintenance, minimizing downtime, and optimizing asset utilization.
Data analytics to measure Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are a pertinent tool for measurement as they present quantifiable data. Consider the realm of Human Resources (HR): when performance management systems are KPI-driven, whether its achievement of targets or highlighting discrepancies, or juxtaposition of sales data with customer complaint metrics for a holistic view of performance.
Automation emerges as a potent catalyst for driving operational efficiencies, via bolstering revenues and empowering organizations to make informed decisions and drive continuous improvement efforts, identify bottlenecks, and streamline processes.
Almost all industries are adopting disruptive technologies and changing their future, with some well-known industries like banking, services, media, startups, mobility, and tech companies already far ahead. However, other more traditional industries are also following suit. The retail industry stands out because these systems become visibly integral, managing inventory, point-of-sale devices, and efficient replenishment processes to prevent stockouts and maintain profitability. The system manages complex supply chains, including managing vendor contracts for timely product delivery. With the advent of e-commerce, retail companies face the challenge of integrating online orders into their existing supply chains.
Another industry influenced by automation is Pharmaceuticals. In addition to multiple automations being adopted there, one scenario which stands out is the track and trace systems. These are vital for ensuring product safety, and regulatory compliance with international standards, in pharmaceuticals. By tracking each medicine from raw material procurement to production to sale with unique identifiers, companies can quickly identify and recall batches if necessary and reach the root cause of problem.
Going beyond traditional operation excellence is the realm of Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) sustainability. Organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of environmental responsibility and ethical resourcing in their operations. Technology providers have responded to this need by integrating sustainability solutions into their ERP arsenal, such as carbon footprint management, enabling organizations to track and improve their environmental impact across the supply chain.
In today’s ever-changing world, whatever the problem is, there is a solution available. The best way to move forward is to step out of your comfort zone and embrace disruptive changes. A proactive and introspective approach is required to assess the strengths and challenges while working towards integrating the operations with international standardizations. A call to action for organizations is to cultivate awareness of their position and potential areas to strategically prioritize automation initiatives that align with the organization’s unique strengths and objectives. This involves studying the strategies and advancements of peer organizations, both domestically and internationally, within their industry and competing at par.
MUHAMMAD SHAMUEL ALI
— The author is
Director – Mid Market & New Business, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain & Afghanistan. He can be reached at shamuel.ali@sap.com.