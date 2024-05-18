Evolving landscape of automation & digitisation

We live in a world de­fined by one con­stant – “Change”.

As everything around us is affected by it, so is our business landscape, the aim of today’s business fraternity is to antici­pate this Change in the future and act today. Organizations of all sizes, in order to be profit­able and more importantly “rel­evant”, are aiming to streamline their business process so they can adapt change swiftly and with the least disruption.

This phenomenon has fu­eled the adoption of technol­ogy to cater to this change. The conversation surrounding automation and digitization has become increasingly per­tinent, transformative forces reshaping organizational land­scapes, driving efficiency, and enhancing competitiveness.

The evolution of automa­tion and digitization is also propelled by the ever-growing complexities of organizational operations. As companies ex­pand and processes multiply, there is a heightened demand for systems that can handle in­creased workloads effectively. This drive for efficiency, con­trol, and scalability has led to the widespread adoption of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, which serve as the backbone of modern orga­nizational operations.

However, the ambit of this transformational pivot ex­tends beyond the basic imple­mentation of ERP systems. Organizations must leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, Analyt­ics and Machine integration to enhance their operational capabilities, drive revenue growth, and reduce costs. In the presence of so many tech­nological options available, the question arises that how busi­nesses decide the approach to automation beyond the basic ERP. The answer lies in the “Internal Needs assessment” which must happen on the go. Companies need to con­tinuously identify specific pain points within their operations and implement targeted solu­tions to address them.

For example, the automa­tion of invoice management processes has revolution­ized how companies handle procurement and accounts payable, leading to signifi­cant time and cost savings. Advancements in technology, such as the integration of sen­sors and IoT devices, are en­abling organizations to auto­mate previously manual tasks with unprecedented accuracy and speed. For instance, as­set maintenance operations can now be streamlined using sensor data to predict equip­ment failures and schedule proactive maintenance, mini­mizing downtime, and opti­mizing asset utilization.

Data analytics to measure Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are a pertinent tool for measurement as they present quantifiable data. Consider the realm of Human Resourc­es (HR): when performance management systems are KPI-driven, whether its achieve­ment of targets or highlighting discrepancies, or juxtaposi­tion of sales data with custom­er complaint metrics for a ho­listic view of performance.

Automation emerges as a potent catalyst for driving op­erational efficiencies, via bol­stering revenues and empow­ering organizations to make informed decisions and drive continuous improvement ef­forts, identify bottlenecks, and streamline processes.

Almost all industries are adopting disruptive technolo­gies and changing their future, with some well-known indus­tries like banking, services, me­dia, startups, mobility, and tech companies already far ahead. However, other more tradi­tional industries are also fol­lowing suit. The retail industry stands out because these sys­tems become visibly integral, managing inventory, point-of-sale devices, and efficient re­plenishment processes to pre­vent stockouts and maintain profitability. The system man­ages complex supply chains, including managing vendor contracts for timely product delivery. With the advent of e-commerce, retail companies face the challenge of integrat­ing online orders into their ex­isting supply chains.

Another industry influ­enced by automation is Phar­maceuticals. In addition to multiple automations being adopted there, one scenario which stands out is the track and trace systems. These are vital for ensuring product safety, and regulatory compli­ance with international stan­dards, in pharmaceuticals. By tracking each medicine from raw material procurement to production to sale with unique identifiers, companies can quickly identify and recall batches if necessary and reach the root cause of problem.

Going beyond traditional op­eration excellence is the realm of Environment, Social, Gov­ernance (ESG) sustainability. Organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of environmental responsibility and ethical resourcing in their operations. Technology pro­viders have responded to this need by integrating sustain­ability solutions into their ERP arsenal, such as carbon foot­print management, enabling organizations to track and im­prove their environmental im­pact across the supply chain.

In today’s ever-changing world, whatever the problem is, there is a solution available. The best way to move forward is to step out of your comfort zone and embrace disrup­tive changes. A proactive and introspective approach is re­quired to assess the strengths and challenges while working towards integrating the opera­tions with international stan­dardizations. A call to action for organizations is to cultivate awareness of their position and potential areas to strategi­cally prioritize automation ini­tiatives that align with the or­ganization’s unique strengths and objectives. This involves studying the strategies and advancements of peer organi­zations, both domestically and internationally, within their industry and competing at par.

MUHAMMAD SHAMUEL ALI

— The author is

Director – Mid Market & New Business, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain & Afghani­stan. He can be reached at shamuel.ali@sap.com.