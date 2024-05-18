Saturday, May 18, 2024
Experts stress on importance of technical skills

May 18, 2024
MANSEHRA    -   Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government has com­menced an ambitious initiative to safeguard the natural beauty of its tourist destinations. Start­ing from Mansehra, the campaign aims to create awareness among the public about the importance of preserving the province’s natu­ral beauty.

Initiated by the KP Culture and Tourism Authority, the cam­paign seeks to engage the people in the preservation efforts and enhance their understanding of the significance of the region’s natural assets.

In this regard an event took place at a private school in Mansehra, where students participated in a ceremony by showcasing various models representing the diverse natural beauty of the province. 

These models depicted iconic tourist spots, cultural heritage, ar­tifacts, traditional musical instru­ments, and wildlife.

Teachers, parents' role for eradication of drug use stressed

Zahid Khan Zeb, Tourism Advi­sor in his message emphasised the pivotal role of collaboration between the people and the KP government in fostering respon­sible tourism development in the province.

