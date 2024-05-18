Saturday, May 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FAPUASA urges govt to address economic marginalization of professors

APP
May 18, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Pro­fessor Dr. Mazhar Iqbal, the Vice President of the Federation of All Paki­stan Universities Aca­demic Staff Association (FAPUASA) and President of the Academic Staff As­sociation of Quaid-i-Azam University (ASA – QAU) has urged the government to address the economic marginalization of pro­fessors under the Tenure Track System (TTS). He said that the TTS was es­tablished in 2007 to pro­mote research culture in universities, with the intention of reducing the pension and other ben­efits of professors under the BPS system. It was decided that the salaries of TTS professors would be increased every three years, but unfortunately, the government has only increased their salaries three times (in 2011, 2015, and 2021) in the last 17 years. He pointed out that there are current­ly around 60,000 profes­sors teaching in Pakistani universities, of which only 5,000 are TTS professors.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1715923455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024