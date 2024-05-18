FAPUASA urges govt to address economic marginalization of professors

ISLAMABAD - Professor Dr. Mazhar Iqbal, the Vice President of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) and President of the Academic Staff Association of Quaid-i-Azam University (ASA – QAU) has urged the government to address the economic marginalization of professors under the Tenure Track System (TTS). He said that the TTS was established in 2007 to promote research culture in universities, with the intention of reducing the pension and other benefits of professors under the BPS system. It was decided that the salaries of TTS professors would be increased every three years, but unfortunately, the government has only increased their salaries three times (in 2011, 2015, and 2021) in the last 17 years. He pointed out that there are currently around 60,000 professors teaching in Pakistani universities, of which only 5,000 are TTS professors.