FBR convenes meeting with representatives from various trade unions

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) con­vened a pivotal meeting with representatives from various trade unions of Pakistan which was also attended by Chief Coordinator of the Tajir Dost Scheme Naeem Mir and other senior officials at the FBR Headquarters.

The meeting aimed to address concerns raised by the trade and business commu­nity regarding the implementation of the Tajir Dost Scheme and to foster a collabora­tive approach towards its success.

During the meeting, representatives of the trade unions emphasized the need for clearer guidelines on taxation for newly registered traders under the Tajir Dost Scheme. They were of the view that retail­ers’ reluctance to register stemmed from ambiguity surrounding the taxation re­gime, potentially hindering the scheme’s effectiveness in enrolling traders. Addi­tionally, the representatives highlighted the absence of facilitation, tax exemptions or incentives to convince retailers to reg­ister under the scheme.

FBR officials and the Chief-coordinator of the Tajir Dost Scheme agreed to con­sider the trade community’s reservations and recommendations. They asked them to submit a unified proposal within one week regarding the registration and taxa­tion of traders under the scheme. Further­more, FBR affirmed its commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders involved in the registration drive to enhance tax compliance nationwide. FBR also urged the Trade Unions to cooperate with the government in facilitating the registration of traders under the Tajir Dost Scheme.

The meeting reflects the commitment of FBR towards promoting tax culture across the country for sustained economic growth. FBR reiterates its dedication to fostering an environment conducive to trade and commerce, ensuring transpar­ency and fairness in taxation policies.