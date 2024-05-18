FDA cracks down on properties converted illegally to commercial

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Devel­opment Authority (FDA) is continuing a vigorous crackdown on converting residential properties to commercial ones illegally in the city. The enforce­ment teams have so far sealed several properties which were converted to commercial without ful­filling legal requirements and seeking prior approval from the authority. Ac­cording to official sources, the enforcement teams also held action in Madina Town area on Friday and sealed three properties in addition to serving notices on the owners. The team made it clear that proper­ties would not be de-sealed till the government dues were not paid. The plots No 51X17, 52X18, and 51X18 were sealed by the teams.